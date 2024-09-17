‘Joy Luck Club 2’ script brings OG star Rosalind Chao to tears
Rosalind Chao, known for her role in the iconic 1993 film “The Joy Luck Club,” shared her emotional response to the upcoming sequel. Speaking to Deadline on the Emmy red carpet on Sunday, Chao revealed that the long-awaited sequel is moving forward and that she was deeply moved by the script, saying, “I cried when I read it.”
- A multigenerational saga: The sequel, announced in October 2022, will reunite novelist Amy Tan, Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass, and original cast members including Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita and Lisa Lu. In “Joy Luck Club 2,” the mothers become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers, introducing a new generation navigating their own cultural identities and family dynamics. “The girls are all having a quick zoom Tuesday night to discuss,” Chao said. “There’s a script.”
- Building on a legacy: The 1993 film, based on Tan’s novel, explored the complex relationships between Chinese-American women and their immigrant mothers, resonating with audiences and paving the way for Asian-led films like “Crazy Rich Asians.” The sequel aims to further explore themes of heritage, love, womanhood and identity, building on the legacy of the original film, which was recognized for its cultural significance by the Library of Congress in 2020.
