‘Now the world will know of us’: Joshua Van becomes 1st Asian-born male UFC champ

Joshua Van became the first Asian born male UFC champion after winning the flyweight title at UFC 323 in Las Vegas on Saturday. The fight ended 26 seconds into the opening round when Brazilian fighter Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm during a takedown exchange, resulting in a TKO victory for Van. Known by the moniker “The Fearless,” Van also became the second-youngest champion in UFC history at age 24, behind Jon Jones. He entered the bout ranked No. 7 and improved his professional record to 16 wins and 2 losses.

Van’s breakthrough season

Van was born in Hakha in Myanmar’s Chin State before beginning his professional career in Houston. His early fights on the regional circuit emphasized timing and footwork, attributes that carried into his UFC debut in 2023. Within his first six UFC appearances, he produced finishes and clear scorecard victories that positioned him as one of the youngest flyweights to enter the top 10.

Van spent the past year building a record that placed him among the division’s fastest rising contenders. His wins over Charles Johnson and Kevin Borjas showed precision and pace against more experienced opponents. Those results, along with multiple appearances in a short span, made him one of the flyweight division’s most active competitors entering the title bout.

In June, Van bought a home for his mother after his knockout win at UFC 316. In a September interview , he described the motivation behind the purchase. “Man, I always told my mom that I was gonna take care of her one day, and for me to do this thing where I can put her in a position where she ain’t gotta work no more? It’s a blessing for me,” Van said. “But it means I gotta keep working harder, get this thing going and keep making money for her. It’s a big motivation for me.” Footage of the moment emerged online via @espnmma , showing him presenting her with the keys and walking her through the decorated house.

“The world will know of us”

Immediately after the fight, Van addressed the crowd during his in-cage interview and spoke about how the victory meant for him. He said, “Man, first of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without him, I would have never been here. Look at me, Joe. I’m so blessed. Now the world will know of us and the people of Myanmar. And I love you, Mom.” His remarks marked his first public acknowledgment of the milestone as a champion representing Myanmar.

Van also described what he saw in the seconds before the stoppage. “I didn’t know what happened. He just stopped and I was trying to ground and pound him, but the ref was like something wrong,” he said.

