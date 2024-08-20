Korean American teen dies following alleged assault in LA’s K-town
Los Angeles police are investigating the death of 19-year-old Joon Hee Han, who succumbed to a head injury after allegedly being assaulted in Koreatown on July 18.
- What happened: Han’s family believes the injury was the result of an attack that occurred in the 700 block of South Harvard Boulevard, where he fell and sustained the injury. He was reportedly fine following the attack but was taken to a Whittier hospital after collapsing on July 23. Han remained in a coma until his recent death last week.
- Ongoing investigation: Detectives have not confirmed the family’s claim of assault, and no suspect has been identified. Police are working to gather evidence and witness statements to clarify the events leading to Han’s death. “As more information becomes available and the sequence of events that led to Joon Hee Han’s death becomes clear, we will provide additional information. Until then, we must refrain from additional comments on this tragic occurrence until the facts are clear,” the LAPD said in a statement. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470.
