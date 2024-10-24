GOP senator slams Biden admin for sending moldy gear, expired ammo to Taiwan

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday after a Pentagon report released last month revealed that Taiwan received moldy military equipment and expired ammunition as part of a U.S. defense aid package.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ernst questioned the delivery of over 3,000 moldy body armor plates, 500 wet tactical vests and 2.7 million expired rounds of ammunition. “This embarrassing debacle highlights shortcomings in the Biden-Harris administration’s counter-China strategy, undermining our relationship with a key regional partner, weakening deterrence against China and wasting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars,” Ernst wrote.