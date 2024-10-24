Culinary debate: Is Jollibee or Mesa a truer representation of Filipino culture?
A TikTok user, who goes by @Bittersweetblood, sparked a debate on social media after expressing their frustration with the frequent recommendation of Jollibee as the embodiment of Filipino culture, arguing that a better representation would be Mesa, a popular restaurant chain in the Philippines known for offering a wide range of traditional Filipino dishes with a modern twist.
- Jollibee’s cultural significance: “That’s the kind of food my mama served. Plus pineapples and guava in Sinigang is spectacularly unique,” she wrote. The user faced backlash, being labeled as “burgis,” a term for those perceived as privileged middle- or upper-class people who lack authenticity in their experiences. Many commenters highlighted that Jollibee reflects cultural experiences and nostalgia for many Filipinos, while others pointed out that the affordability and accessibility of Jollibee make it a more relatable choice for the average person, emphasizing that the fast-food chain holds sentimental value tied to childhood memories and celebrations.
- The comments: “Jollibee isn’t loved for the quality of food. It’s the experience of eating there on a Sunday afternoon asking your mom to buy you a 1 pc chickenjoy when life was good and you were happy” one wrote, while another suggested, “A normal Filipino wouldn’t go to Mesa to taste home.” The discussion reflects broader themes in the ongoing conversation about culinary authenticity, class perceptions and cultural representation within Filipino communities.
