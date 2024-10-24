Culinary debate: Is Jollibee or Mesa a truer representation of Filipino culture?

“That’s the kind of food my mama served. Plus pineapples and guava in Sinigang is spectacularly unique,” she

wrote

. The user

faced backlash

, being labeled as “burgis,” a term for those perceived as privileged middle- or upper-class people who lack authenticity in their experiences. Many commenters highlighted that Jollibee reflects cultural experiences and nostalgia for many Filipinos, while others pointed out that the affordability and accessibility of Jollibee make it a more relatable choice for the average person, emphasizing that the fast-food chain holds sentimental value tied to childhood memories and celebrations.