John Cho to join Disney Plus’ Korean spy drama ‘Tempest’

Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
Actors John Cho, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Christopher Gorham and Jacob Bertrand are set to join the cast of “Tempest,” a Disney Plus and Hulu Korean spy drama premiering in 2025.
The series, directed by Kim Heewon and co-directed by Heo Myunghaeng, features South Korean lead actors Gianna Jun and Gang Dongwon. It follows diplomat Seo Munju (Jun) and secret agent Sanho (Gang) as they uncover a conspiracy threatening the Korean peninsula. Production is underway in Seoul. Cho, Hannah-Kim, Gorham and Bertrand’s roles are yet to be disclosed.
