Joe, Clara Tsai make history as first Asian American owners to win WNBA championship

Joe and Clara Tsai became the first Asian American owners to win a WNBA championship after their team, the New York Liberty, defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in Game 5 of the finals on Sunday.

The Tsais have owned the Liberty since 2019, with Clara having primary control of the team, similar to how Joe owns and oversees the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Joe is the co-founder and executive vice chairman of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, while Clara is a philanthropist and an advocate for social justice and equality.