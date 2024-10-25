Joe, Clara Tsai make history as first Asian American owners to win WNBA championship
Joe and Clara Tsai became the first Asian American owners to win a WNBA championship after their team, the New York Liberty, defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in Game 5 of the finals on Sunday.
The Tsais have owned the Liberty since 2019, with Clara having primary control of the team, similar to how Joe owns and oversees the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Joe is the co-founder and executive vice chairman of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, while Clara is a philanthropist and an advocate for social justice and equality.
Reflecting on the team’s journey, Clara highlighted their efforts to uplift the Liberty by moving them from a smaller venue to the Barclays Center and providing top-tier facilities and nutrition. “Look what can happen when you have an intention and you put resources, care and attention to it. This is what can happen when you invest in women!” she told ESPN.
