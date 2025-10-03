Job recruiters report flood of AI-generated resumes and deepfakes
Job interviews are increasingly being infiltrated by artificial intelligence, with 72% of recruiters reporting everything from face-swapping video tricks to resumes written entirely by machines, a 2025 Software Finder survey has found. The study, which surveyed 874 HR professionals, recorded the use of AI across both application documents and live interview manipulation.
Expanding methods of fraud
Fraudulent submissions included AI-generated portfolios in 51% of cases, fabricated references in 42% and counterfeit diplomas or records in 39%. Seventeen percent of recruiters detected voice cloning or filters during interviews and 15% saw face-swapping software used to alter appearances. Nearly half said they rejected resumes suspected of AI authorship, while 40% declined candidates flagged for identity manipulation.
Julia Frament, head of Global HR at Ironscales, told HR Brew, “Fraud hiring isn’t new…it’s really just evolved. Before it was mostly misrepresentation … stretching titles or fabricating degrees, maybe borrowing experience, maybe ghosting verification, using fake references, using friends to pose as past managers.”
Industries most targeted
Technology roles were named by 65% of recruiters as most vulnerable to AI-driven fraud, followed by marketing at 49%, creative and design at 47% and finance at 42%. Government jobs were flagged in 21% of cases, healthcare in 19% and education in 15%. Larger companies with more than 250 staff were seen as particularly exposed, though 35% of respondents said organizations of all sizes face the problem.
Only 31% of companies use AI or deepfake detection software, while 66% rely on manual reviews, 53% on background checks and 27% on biometric tools. Nearly half of HR professionals said they have received no training on AI fraud. An earlier Gartner report projected that a quarter of job applications could be fraudulent or deepfaked by 2028.
This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.
Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.
Share this Article
Share this Article