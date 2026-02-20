Jo Koy becomes first Filipino American honored at TCL Chinese Theatre

Comedian and actor Jo Koy pressed his hands and feet into cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, becoming the first Filipino American to receive the honor at the nearly century-old Hollywood landmark.

The recognition follows the success of his stand-up tours, multiple Netflix specials and his leading role in the 2022 Universal Pictures comedy “Easter Sunday.”

The imprint ceremony , held outside the theater along Hollywood Boulevard, followed a tradition that began in 1927 and has since recognized generations of actors, directors and filmmakers. Recent honorees at the TCL Chinese Theatre include South Korean group BTS, who received the distinction in 2022, and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who was honored in 2023 following her Academy Award win.

Koy, 54, was joined at the ceremony by comedian Tiffany Haddish, who hosted the event, along with Martin Lawrence, Gabriel Iglesias, Taboo, Wanya Morris and Babyface.

During his remarks, Koy reflected on struggling with identity early in his career and credited comedians such as Lawrence and Eddie Murphy for helping him find his voice. “You struggle with identity and you’re trying to figure out your place,” he said, later adding, “I want to inspire a lot of Filipinos without letting everybody know that I’m Filipino. I just want people to hear the story.”

