Jiu-jitsu coaches tackle man accused of stealing rare Pokemon cards in Miami

A man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of coveted Pokemon cards from a Miami game store was successfully arrested after being tackled by jiu-jitsu coaches.

Key points:

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on May 6 in the parking lot of Pro Play Games at 1423 Southwest 107th Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jasiel Manfarrol, is facing grand theft and aggravated assault charges.

The details:

Manfarrol allegedly entered the store and posed as a buyer interested in Pokemon cards. As he was handed a binder of some 3,000 cards, he allegedly took it and fled the store.

Recalling the incident, store general manager Ana Milena Machado told NBC Miami, “Watching him walk away when I told him ‘drop the stuff,’ he like looked back and was laughing. It was just like at that moment it felt like so helpless because it was like, we are just watching $30, $40 thousand dollars of our hard work just walk off.”

Jasiel Manfarrol. Image via Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

Manfarrol is also accused of threatening staff and bystanders with a pair of pliers, saying “I’m going to stab you” in Spanish.

As he took off, however, two jiu-jitsu coaches training at a nearby gym quickly jumped into action and tackled him. Surveillance video shows the coaches holding the alleged thief down on the ground.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect, who then claimed that he was paid to steal the cards.

Manfarrol was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on grand theft and aggravated assault charges.