Video: BTS’s Jimin delivers electrifying performance on ‘The Tonight Show’
BTS star Jimin recently performed his latest solo single “Who” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The captivating number was filmed prior to his enlistment in South Korea’s mandatory military service last December. Set in a staged abandoned building, the high-energy performance showcased the BTS member’s emotive vocals and intricate choreography. “Who,” from his sophomore album “Muse,” was released on July 19. “Muse” topped last week’s Billboard poll featuring new music from artists across all genres. He and fellow member Jungkook will star in Disney Plus’ “Are You Sure?!,” a travel reality series premiering Aug. 8.
