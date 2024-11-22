Asian American doll company Jilly Bing releases mixed Asian and white doll

Jilly Bing, a company known for its Asian American dolls, has launched its first mixed Asian and white doll, reflecting the growing demographic of over 3.5 million mixed-race Asian Americans identified in the 2020 Census.

Described as the “bold, confident daughter of an Asian father and a Caucasian mother,” Riley — who loves Asian shaved ice with sprinkles — aims to empower children to embrace all facets of their heritage. “For so many of us, growing up meant feeling pressured to choose one side of our heritage,” Jilly Bing CEO and founder Elenor Mak said . “The Riley Doll is here to show kids they don’t have to choose — they can celebrate every part of who they are.”