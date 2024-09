Pulitzer winner declines NY museum award in protest of keffiyeh ban

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri declined an award from New York City’s Noguchi Museum after it fired three employees for violating its new employee dress code by wearing keffiyeh head scarves, seen by many as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Along with artist and writer Lee Ufan, Lahiri, who won the 2000 Pulitzer for her story collection “Interpreter of Maladies,” was named the recipients of the 11th annual Isamu Noguchi Award, which recognizes individuals across various disciplines for their artistic excellence, innovative spirit and commitment to cross-cultural dialogue.