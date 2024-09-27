Pulitzer winner declines NY museum award in protest of keffiyeh ban
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri declined an award from New York City’s Noguchi Museum after it fired three employees for violating its new employee dress code by wearing keffiyeh head scarves, seen by many as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Along with artist and writer Lee Ufan, Lahiri, who won the 2000 Pulitzer for her story collection “Interpreter of Maladies,” was named the recipients of the 11th annual Isamu Noguchi Award, which recognizes individuals across various disciplines for their artistic excellence, innovative spirit and commitment to cross-cultural dialogue.
- Declining the award: Last month, the museum prohibited employees from wearing clothing or accessories that expressed “political messages, slogans or symbols” during their work hours, saying that “such expressions can unintentionally alienate segments of our diverse visitorship.” The keffiyeh has been widely used by protesters supporting Palestinian self-determination and opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza, where more than 41,000 people have been killed. In protest of the museum’s policy, Lahiri, who is also the director of the creative writing program at Barnard College, withdrew her acceptance of the Noguchi Award.
- The museum’s response: The Noguchi Museum expressed understanding of her decision, writing, “We respect her perspective and understand that this policy may or may not align with everyone’s views. We remain committed to our core mission of advancing the understanding and appreciation of Isamu Noguchi’s art and legacy while upholding our values of inclusivity and openness.” The Noguchi Museum, founded by Japanese American designer Isamu Noguchi nearly 40 years ago, is supported by royalties from his furniture and lighting designs.
