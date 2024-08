Jet Li shares Buddhist pilgrimage with daughters

Martial arts film legend Jet Li and his two daughters, 24-year-old Jane and 21-year-old Jada, recently went on a Buddhist pilgrimage to Lhasa in Tibet, China. In an Instagram post on Aug. 5, the 61-year-old actor and his children are seen visiting the Potala Palace , a UNESCO World Heritage Site and former residence of the Dalai Lamas from 1649 to 1959.