Jet Li shares Buddhist pilgrimage with daughters
Martial arts film legend Jet Li and his two daughters, 24-year-old Jane and 21-year-old Jada, recently went on a Buddhist pilgrimage to Lhasa in Tibet, China. In an Instagram post on Aug. 5, the 61-year-old actor and his children are seen visiting the Potala Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and former residence of the Dalai Lamas from 1649 to 1959.
- Religion at home: Li and his wife, retired Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi, introduced Buddhism to their daughters at a young age. In a December 2023 interview, Li shared how a three-month study of Tibetan Buddhism helped Jada improve her depression, which she had battled since she was 7 years old.
- Jet Li and Buddhism: Li became a Buddhist disciple after converting in 1998 while visiting Taiwan to promote “Lethal Weapon 4.” His conversion almost ended his career when he expressed a desire to quit acting and pursue becoming a Buddhist monk. “I wanted to retire in 1997, but I met a Thai Buddhism master who told me to continue to do it, to take some responsibility,” he said in a past interview. “I have spent more time learning Buddhism than English. I just discovered a lot of personal stuff.”
