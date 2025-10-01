Jessica Sanchez returns to ‘AGT’ after 19 years and claims 1st Filipino victory

Nineteen years after first competing as a child on the debut season of “America’s Got Talent,” Jessica Sanchez returned to the stage and won its Season 20 crown on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old singer became the first Filipino winner in the show’s history, securing the $1 million prize after the public voted her ahead of freestyle rapper Chris Turner.

Sanchez first appeared on the “America’s Got Talent” stage in 2006 at age 10 during the show’s debut season, where she advanced to the semifinals. Six years later, she rose to wider national fame on “American Idol” Season 11, delivering performances of songs including “I Have Nothing” and “The Prayer” before finishing as runner-up to Phillip Phillips.

During the Tuesday finals, Sanchez performed “Die With a Smile,” which Simon Cowell called her best showing of the season and Sofía Vergara praised by saying, “You look like a little pregnant angel.” The following night, host Terry Crews revealed her as the grand winner after the nationwide vote. Overcome with emotion, Sanchez said, “I can’t believe what just happened … this is crazy.” Her win was the first solo female victory since 2017 and the first time a contestant returned after competing in an earlier season to ultimately claim the title.

