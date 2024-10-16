Korean American rapper Jessi faces backlash in South Korea after fan assault

Korean American rapper Jessi is facing heavy criticism in South Korea — with some social media users reportedly demanding she leave the country — after a fan was assaulted by a person accompanying her.

The incident, which occurred in southern Seoul on Sept. 29, involved an 18-year-old fan being struck in the face after requesting a photo with Jessi , who had declined twice. The victim later reported the attack to the police.

In a delayed apology , Jessi explained that the assailant was an acquaintance of her producer whom she had only met that day, expressing regret for her failure to intervene and vowing to contact the victim for an apology and compensation. “Regardless of the circumstances, I deeply regret that my fan suffered an unexpected injury, and I feel a strong moral responsibility,” she noted.