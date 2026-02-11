Jeremy Lin returns to NBA All-Star Weekend spotlight

Retired basketball star Jeremy Lin will return to NBA All-Star Weekend this month as one of the headliners of the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game . The 37-year-old former NBA champion is scheduled to play Feb. 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, marking one of his few public basketball appearances since stepping away from professional play.

The celebrity game will be held ahead of the NBA All-Star Game and other weekend events, serving as the opening-night attraction in Inglewood. While exhibition in format, the event regularly features a mix of former athletes and entertainers rather than active professional players. Lin will be joined by actor Simu Liu, who has previously competed in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Indian rapper Badshah, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang and Pakistani American NBA reporter Shams Charania are all set to make their celebrity game debuts.

Lin last played professionally in 2024 and formally announced his retirement last year following a 15-year career with stints in the NBA, the Chinese Basketball Association and other international leagues. Since retiring, he has largely remained outside of organized competition, making his appearance during All-Star Weekend a notable return to an NBA-affiliated stage.

