Jeremy Lin and Michael Chang to Face Off in Celebrity Pickleball Exhibition

NextShark and the Bay Area Breakers are proud to announce their first-ever Celebrity Pickleball Exhibition, presented by DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating), taking place on September 3 at 4:00 p.m. at The HUB Alameda, home of the Bay Area Breakers. This exciting event will feature a match between NBA champion and Bay Area Breakers co-owner Jeremy Lin and Hall of Famer and tennis legend Michael Chang, with proceeds benefiting the Jeremy Lin Foundation and Pickleball Cares.

In a series of games, Jeremy Lin will team up with fellow Breaker Collin Shick, going head-to-head against Michael Chang and Augie Ge. The action-packed event will continue with Jeremy and Jill Braverman playing against Michael and Alix Truong.

Following the celebrity match, the Bay Area Breakers will take on the SoCal Hard Eights, another Major League Pickleball (MLP) team, in a thrilling exhibition match.

The event is presented in partnership with DUPR, the world’s leading pickleball rating system, and is supported by Drinklits as the official hydration partner, Reign Storm as the official energy drink provider, Pacific Lighthouse sponsoring the VIP section, and On the Rocks as the official cocktail of the event.

Benefiting Charities: The proceeds from the event will benefit charitable foundations that align with both Jeremy Lin and Michael Chang’s missions to support underserved communities:

Jeremy Lin Foundation: A foundation focused on empowering individuals and communities by providing education, health, and wellness programs, particularly for underprivileged and marginalized groups.

Pickleball Cares: A charitable organization that uses pickleball as a means to give back to communities, supporting a variety of causes.

Fans who can’t attend in person can watch all the action live on the MLP YouTube channel, bringing the excitement of pickleball to a global audience.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and interested parties are encouraged to reach out for more information.

Event Schedule: