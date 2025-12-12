JD Vance calls mass migration ‘theft’, gets told Usha ‘go back to India’

Vice President JD Vance drew yet another sharp criticism online, this time after declaring that mass migration is “theft of the American Dream,” leaving social media users pointing out that his wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

What he said: In an X post over the weekend, Vance wrote, "Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off the old system."

The vice president was responding to a video of a Louisiana construction company owner who claimed business had improved since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began operations in the state, saying he has “gotten more calls in the last week than I’ve gotten in the last three months.” Vance also said that a future Trump administration would try to remove as many undocumented migrants as possible.

Instant backlash: The post immediately sparked accusations of hypocrisy given Vance's own family background. "Ok, send your wife and kids back to India and we'll believe you mean it. You and the orange turd are married to immigrants and Barron is literally an anchor baby," one commenter challenged. Another noted, "That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India. Let us know when [you] buy the plane tickets. You must lead by example."

Meanwhile, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), who is Indian American, shared an image of Vance with his wife’s family and wrote, “By your own logic, your wife’s entire family is ‘stealing the American dream.’”

About the family: Usha, who married Vance in 2014, was born in San Diego to parents who immigrated from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The couple has three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. Recent scrutiny of their marriage intensified after Usha was photographed without her wedding ring twice in recent weeks, though Vance told NBC News their marriage is "as strong as it's ever been" and that they "kind of get a kick out of" the attention.

Separately, Vance sparked controversy in late October after wishing for his wife to convert to Christianity

