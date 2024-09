Vance shrugs off Laura Loomer’s anti-Asian remarks on Harris

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance downplayed far-right activist Laura Loomer’s recent racist remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing a need to focus on policy rather than comments from social media personalities. Speaking on NBC’s “ Meet the Press ” on Sunday, Vance, who is married to Usha Vance, an Indian American , acknowledged that he didn’t like Loomer’s comments but refused to dwell on them, saying, “I don’t look at the internet for every single thing to get offended by.”