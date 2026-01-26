Usha Vance pregnant with 4th child

Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance are expecting a new baby, making Usha the first pregnant second lady while her husband’s harsh immigration stance continues to draw accusations of hypocrisy.

Big announcement: Usha, 40, is pregnant with a boy due in late July, the couple announced on social media last week. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the Vances Usha, 40, is pregnant with a boy due in late July, the couple announced on social media last week. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the Vances wrote , adding that the mother and baby are “doing well.” With this, Usha will become the first second lady to give birth while her husband holds office. The announcement follows Vance declaring at last year’s March for Life rally, “I want more babies in the United States of America” and President Donald Trump calling himself “the fertilization president,” despite fertility rates declining for over 15 years.

What we’re seeing: Usha’s pregnancy highlights a fundamental tension as her husband builds a multiracial family while advancing policies and language that amplify the racism his own children face. In December, Vance claimed that Usha’s pregnancy highlights a fundamental tension as her husband builds a multiracial family while advancing policies and language that amplify the racism his own children face. In December, Vance claimed that mass migration is “theft of the American Dream,” prompting Indian American Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) to share an image of the vice president with his wife’s relatives and write, “By your own logic, your wife’s entire family is ‘stealing the American dream.’” The criticism underscored a core contradiction as Usha’s parents immigrated from India’s Andhra Pradesh.

That contradiction has real consequences for the Vance children, who have already endured racist harassment. White supremacist Nick Fuentes called the vice president a “race traitor” over his wife and children’s Indian heritage, which Vance later condemned . Still, when leaked messages in October exposed Young Republican officials calling Chinese Americans “chinks” and mocking Indian Americans, Vance dismissed them as “edgy, offensive jokes” from “kids” doing “stupid things.” A few weeks ago, he blamed a “left-wing network” for Renee Good’s killing by an ICE agent, calling her “brainwashed” and labeling her death “a tragedy of her own making.” With this, their fourth child is poised to navigate an environment where his father defends his family against individual racists while dismissing systemic anti-Asian bigotry and pursuing immigration enforcement policies that have led to deadly confrontations.

Zoom out: The Vances have faced various controversies in recent months, including speculations about their marriage after Usha was seen without her wedding ring The Vances have faced various controversies in recent months, including speculations about their marriage after Usha was seen without her wedding ring on more than one occasion . In response, Vance told NBC that their marriage was “as strong as it’s ever been.” He also contrasted his children’s reactions to public life, saying one of them “wants to have as private of a life as possible” while another “loves the fact that wherever he goes, people treat him very specially.”

The Vances will represent the U.S. at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan next month.

