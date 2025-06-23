Jaylin Williams is the NBA’s 1st Vietnamese American champion

Jaylin Williams became the first Vietnamese American NBA champion on Sunday evening when the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a 4–3 Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.

Historic season complete: The 22-year-old forward, born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to a Vietnamese mother who emigrated from Saigon after the Vietnam War, helped secure OKC’s first title since the franchise relocated from Seattle. The win capped a milestone season for Williams, who was drafted 34th overall in 2022 and is the first NBA player of Vietnamese descent. Now in his third season, he posted steady contributions off the bench and remains a cultural figure for many Vietnamese and Asian American fans.

Cultural roots and family legacy: Williams has spoken openly about his Vietnamese heritage and its influence on his upbringing. "My grandmama on my mom's side is a little small Vietnamese lady. You can barely understand her English," he told Andscape. "My mom, she knows a little bit of Vietnamese. We ate Vietnamese food all the time. We ate a lot of Pho."

Inspiring the next generation: Williams said he often hears from young fans, particularly Asian Americans, who are proud to see someone who shares their heritage represented in the NBA. He recalled moments when children wearing his jersey would tell him they were also Vietnamese — something he found deeply meaningful.

Looking ahead: Oklahoma City is expected to exercise Williams's team option next season, viewing him as a valuable contributor on a cost-effective deal. As the Thunder prepare to defend their title, Williams could play a larger role while continuing to represent a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Americans in professional basketball.

Oklahoma City is expected to exercise Williams’s team option next season, viewing him as a valuable contributor on a cost-effective deal. As the Thunder prepare to defend their title, Williams could play a larger role while continuing to represent a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Americans in professional basketball.

