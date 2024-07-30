This tech entrepreneur turned almost 90% of his first company’s workers into millionaires

Jay Chaudhry, the 65-year-old Indian American CEO of cybersecurity firm Zscaler, recalled how he helped turn his former employees into millionaires after selling his first company, SecureIT, to VeriSign in an all-stock deal worth $70 million in 1998. Chaudhry and his wife, Jyoti, started the company using their life savings of approximately $500,000.