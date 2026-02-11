Filipino American kicker Jason Myers sets Super Bowl field goal record

Filipino American Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers made Super Bowl history on Sunday by converting five field goals, the most ever by a player in a single championship game.

The 34-year-old NFL star accounted for 15 points with kicks ranging from the low 30s to beyond 40 yards. His output surpassed the previous Super Bowl record of four field goals and represented the highest scoring contribution by a kicker in the game’s history.

The record-setting performance helped lift the Seattle Seahawks to a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, securing the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship. Myers was perfect on all five attempts, repeatedly converting when Seattle’s offense stalled in scoring range, including a 26-yard kick in the second half that extended the Seahawks’ lead. While quarterback Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner and Kenneth Walker III rushed for 135 yards, Seattle’s scoring advantage was built largely on Myers’ consistency.

The Super Bowl performance capped a historic season for Myers, who also became the first player in NFL history to score 200 points in a single season including the playoffs. Speaking on “ Good Morning America ” the morning after the game, Myers downplayed the personal accolades and emphasized execution, saying, “My goal all week was just to come through when my time was called. As a specialist, you can’t really force a game. You just got to go out there and do your best.” His five field goals pushed him past the previous Super Bowl record of four and capped a postseason run defined by consistency under pressure.

Myers has also used his platform to speak publicly about issues affecting Asian American communities. In a 2021 post addressing rising anti-Asian violence, he wrote, “We’ve seen an increase of violence & discrimination against the Asian American & Pacific Islander community. As a person of Filipino descent, I stand firm with my community and everyone who has been impacted and hurt.”

Speaking previously about his identity, Myers said , “I wish I would take more opportunity to dig into my Filipino roots, but I am proud to say I am Filipino. It’s made me who I am.”

