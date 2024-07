Japanese yen surges, hits four-week high

The Japanese yen surged nearly 3% against the U.S. dollar, marking its largest increase since late 2022 following unexpectedly low U.S. inflation data. Despite this rise, the yen remains near 38-year lows, keeping travel to Japan relatively affordable for U.S. visitors, though slightly more expensive than before the surge. Speculation suggests the Bank of Japan may have intervened , potentially injecting about $22 billion to stabilize the currency amid global economic shifts.