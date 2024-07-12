Japanese yen surges, hits four-week high
🚀 Japanese yen surges: The Japanese yen surged nearly 3% against the U.S. dollar, marking its largest increase since late 2022 following unexpectedly low U.S. inflation data. Despite this rise, the yen remains near 38-year lows, keeping travel to Japan relatively affordable for U.S. visitors, though slightly more expensive than before the surge. Speculation suggests the Bank of Japan may have intervened, potentially injecting about $22 billion to stabilize the currency amid global economic shifts.
