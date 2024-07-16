‘Japanese Steph Curry’ Keisei Tominaga signs with Indiana Pacers
Keisei Tominaga, a 6-foot-2, 23-year-old former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard dubbed online as the “Japanese Steph Curry,” has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers.
The Exhibit 10 contract serves as a team tryout, providing the player with a non-guaranteed one-year NBA contract with a minimum salary. If an Exhibit 10-signed player gets waived by the NBA team and moves to the team’s G League affiliate for over 60 days, they can receive a bonus of up to $77,518 in the current season and may even turn the deal into a two-way contract. In Tominaga’s case, he could likely play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, or with the Indiana Pacers if it works out.
