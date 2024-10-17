Watch: Japanese police pull off kawaii dance moves in anti-scam video

A video of police officers in Japan’s Hiroshima Prefecture dancing to an anti-scam children’s song has gone viral on X, garnering 10.7 million views since its release on Oct. 7.

Created by members of the Asaminami Police Station, the video features five officers dancing against various backdrops, paired with a high-pitched song sung by local kindergarten children warning about social media scams . It includes the lines, “They take advantage of your romance and get into your heart. You send over your money and you’re tricked. You’ll never get your money back,” targeting romance and investment frauds reportedly common on platforms like Instagram and Line. Sgt. Kazuha Kagahara, who produced the video, said the team enhanced the visuals to boost its impact.