Japanese NBA stars Kawamura and Hachimura share moment in Lakers-Grizzlies clash
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura and Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, the only two active Japanese players in the NBA, shared a heartfelt embrace and posed for the cameras when their teams faced each other at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Hachimura, who had a standout game with 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting, praised Kawamura, despite the latter not seeing playing time that night. Kawamura, currently on a two-way contract with Memphis, has gained a significant following due to his electrifying playmaking and passion on the court.
Both players represented Japan at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Hachimura hinted at the possibility of playing together in the future, saying, “We can maybe be teammates one day. It would be fun.”
