Japanese NBA stars Kawamura and Hachimura share moment in Lakers-Grizzlies clash

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura and Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, the only two active Japanese players in the NBA, shared a heartfelt embrace and posed for the cameras when their teams faced each other at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Both players represented Japan at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Hachimura hinted at the possibility of playing together in the future, saying, “We can maybe be teammates one day. It would be fun.”