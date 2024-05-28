Japanese man who spent $16K to become a ‘dog’ now wants to transform into another animal

The Japanese man who found global fame after transforming himself into a “dog” through a $16,000 costume is now hoping to morph into another animal.

Key points:

Since his costume’s completion last spring, Toco has launched a YouTube channel to document his journey, given media interviews and engaged in dog-like activities such as going out for walks and “eating” dog food.

The details:

Toco discussed the challenges of mimicking dog movements due to differences in bone structure and limb flexibility between canines and humans. He said he is exploring ways to make his limbs appear more dog-like and mentioned the difficulty of maintaining the costume.

“Of course, I would like to become another animal as well. I might realistically be able to become another dog, a panda or a bear. A fox or a cat would also be nice, but they are too small for humans to try. I’d like to fulfill my dream of becoming another animal someday.”