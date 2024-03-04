Watch: Japanese man, 77, sings Tamil song from ‘Muthu’ in viral video

A video of a 77-year-old Japanese man singing a Tamil song has gone viral on South Asian social media.

Who he is: Reports identified the man of talent as Mr. Kuboki San, a senior Mitsubishi executive. Little is known about him, but he gave his performance sometime after his speech at GLOBIZZ’24 , an event hosted by Pondicherry University in southeastern India, on Feb. 27.

What he sang: Kuboki reportedly “enthralled” MBA students with his version of a Tamil song from “Muthu,” a 1995 film starring legendary Indian actor Rajnikanth. According to local reports , it was the highest-grossing movie in Japan that year.

What people are saying: Students at the event can be heard cheering as soon as Kuboki sings the first few lines of the song. The video, which was first posted over the weekend, has drawn similar reactions from social media users.

“Music has no language, no barriers. It just enters through your ears, touches your soul and makes a permanent home in your mind,” one X user wrote .

Another commented , “He knows how to win his customers for sure. True leader to the core.”

“Wow. If I can be this guy when I’m old, then I would have lived a good life,” another noted .