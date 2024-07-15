Japanese diaper companies turn to adult market amid demographic crisis

Some diaper companies in Japan are now shifting their focus to the adult market as the demographic crisis continues. Research firm Fuji Keizai predicted that Japan’s adult diaper market is expected to grow by 16% to 98.9 billion yen ($626 million) in the next few years up to 2027, while the baby diaper market is likely to decline by 8% to 84.6 billion yen ($535 million) during the same period.