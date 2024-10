Japanese crane game lets players catch, cook and eat sweet potatoes on the spot

Everyday Tore Tore Ya, a popular Japanese chain of crane game-exclusive arcades operated by Toyo Corp., is releasing a machine that lets players catch raw sweet potatoes and cook them. The new game, known as the Yaki-imo (Roasted Sweet Potato) Catchers, launched at Tore Tore Ya branches in the cities of Gyoda, Yashio and Okegawa in Saitama Prefecture, as well as Tama City in Tokyo on Oct. 7.