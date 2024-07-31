Japan’s 5’8″ point guard delivers historic performance against Wemby-led France

Japan men’s national basketball team’s point guard Yuki Kawamura delivered a standout performance against France in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, recording 29 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a thrilling overtime loss. Despite facing a powerhouse French team led by NBA star Victor Wembanyama, Kawamura fearlessly drove to the basket, displayed precise passing and hit clutch shots.