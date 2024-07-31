Japan’s 5’8″ point guard delivers historic performance against Wemby-led France
Japan men’s national basketball team’s point guard Yuki Kawamura delivered a standout performance against France in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, recording 29 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a thrilling overtime loss. Despite facing a powerhouse French team led by NBA star Victor Wembanyama, Kawamura fearlessly drove to the basket, displayed precise passing and hit clutch shots.
- Elite group: Kawamura’s remarkable stat line placed him in an elite group, becoming only the third player in the 21st century to register more than 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in an Olympic game, joining Kevin Durant (2016) and Luol Deng (2012).
- Promising NBA career: Kawamura, who averaged 20.9 points and 8 assists per game for the Yokohama B-Corsairs last season, secured an Exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month, a non-guaranteed deal that could be converted into a two-way contract. He is set to sign with the Grizzlies in September.
