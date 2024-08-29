Japan braces for Typhoon Shanshan, estimates up to $20 billion in damages
Typhoon Shanshan is rapidly approaching Japan, prompting nearly a million people to evacuate as authorities issue the highest-level emergency warnings for violent winds, high waves and heavy rainfall. The Japan Meteorological Agency cautioned that the storm could produce large-scale disasters, particularly in Kagoshima Prefecture, where there is a risk of tornadoes.
- Direction of destruction: The typhoon, expected to reach southern Kyushu by Thursday, already caused three injuries and left three people missing due to a landslide and an accident. Forecast shows it could reach a Category 3 status as it approaches the coast. It is projected to make landfall on Shikoku before moving across southern Honshu, causing damages estimated between $6 billion and $10 billion. However, disaster modelers warn that if it directly impacts the Osaka-Kobe area, damages could soar to between $12 billion and $20 billion.
- What’s being done: The slow pace of Shanshan suggests affected areas could experience relentless rain for hours, further exacerbating the risk of flooding. Officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures, stay indoors and seek shelter if necessary as continuous heavy rain is expected to linger after the storm passes. Toyota temporarily closed all its factories to protect workers, while various transportation services, including flights and trains, are experiencing cancellations and disruptions.
