Japan changes age of consent for 1st time in over 100 years as part of sex crimes overhaul

The new legislation marks the first time the nation has changed its age of consent law in more than 100 years

BEFORE YOU READ: Japan proposes raising age of sexual consent from 13 to 16

Japan has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13 as part of an overhaul of the country’s sex crime legislation.

Age of consent: The new law, which was approved by the House of Representatives in May, was passed unanimously by the Upper House of Parliament on Friday, marking the first time the nation has changed its age of consent in more than 100 years .

Japan previously had the lowest age of consent among developed countries and in the G7 group before Friday.

Redefining rape: The passed legislation also broadens the definition of rape to include “non-consensual sexual intercourse,” including being assaulted under the influence of alcohol, drugs, fear or intimidation.

It also bans photo voyeurism , which includes upskirting and filming sexual acts or being in possession and/or distributing sexually exploitative images taken without consent .

Limitations: The statute of limitations for sexual assault will increase from 10 to 15 years, while those engaging in photo voyeurism can be punished by up to three years in prison.