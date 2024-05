Japan sees record returns of lost-and-found items

Authorities are urging pet owners to be more responsible as the number of lost animals also remains high.

The trend of increasing lost-and-found reports was briefly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic but quickly rebounded as restrictions eased.

The rise in lost items is attributed to factors like the miniaturization of electronic devices, increased foot traffic and the proliferation of cashless payments.

Small devices such as wireless earphones, mobile batteries and heated tobacco products are frequently lost.