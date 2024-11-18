Princess Yuriko, oldest member of Japan’s imperial family, dies at 101
Princess Yuriko, the widow of Prince Mikasa and the oldest member of Japan’s imperial family, died at the age of 101 on Friday at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo.
Yuriko had been hospitalized since March 3 following a stroke and aspiration pneumonia. Her condition fluctuated before deteriorating sharply earlier this month.
Yuriko married Mikasa, Emperor Hirohito‘s youngest brother, in 1941, and the couple lived through World War II, famously enduring the 1945 firebombing of Tokyo while sheltering with their baby. Yuriko had since led a life devoted to service, including campaigns for maternal and child health as president of Boshi Aiiku Kai. She also served as honorary vice president of the Japanese Red Cross Society.
Outliving her husband and three sons, Yuriko remained active well into her centenarian years, taking morning exercises. Her death leaves Japan’s imperial family with 16 members, heightening concerns about the monarchy’s future due to the restrictive male-only succession laws.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is currently attending global summits, expressed “heartfelt condolences,” while Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako mourned privately at the Mikasa residence. The public can offer condolences in a book starting Saturday, and her funeral, “Renso-no-gi,” will be held at the Toshimagaoka burial ground on Nov. 26.
