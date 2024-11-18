Princess Yuriko, oldest member of Japan’s imperial family, dies at 101

Princess Yuriko, the widow of Prince Mikasa and the oldest member of Japan’s imperial family, died at the age of 101 on Friday at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo.

Yuriko had been hospitalized since March 3 following a stroke and aspiration pneumonia. Her condition fluctuated before deteriorating sharply earlier this month.

Outliving her husband and three sons, Yuriko remained active well into her centenarian years, taking morning exercises. Her death leaves Japan’s imperial family with 16 members, heightening concerns about the monarchy’s future due to the restrictive male-only succession laws