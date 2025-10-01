Japan says its recognition of Palestinian state a matter of ‘when’

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba conveyed this week that recognizing Palestine as a state is “not a matter of ‘if,’ but of ‘when,’” marking the strongest signal yet from Tokyo on Palestinian statehood amid growing international pressure on the Trump administration’s Middle East policy.

Foreseeable support: Japan has taken an increasingly firm stance amid escalating Japan has taken an increasingly firm stance amid escalating Israeli military actions in Gaza. “For our country, the question is not whether to recognize a Palestinian state, but when,” Ishiba declared at the UN General Assembly Tuesday. The prime minister noted that he feels “strongly indignant” at statements from senior Israeli government officials that “appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building.”

He also warned that “if further actions are taken that obstruct the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response.” On Wednesday, Tokyo announced 861 million yen ($5.75 million) in grant aid for Palestinian health and medical services through the World Health Organization.

Trump under pressure: Meanwhile, President Donald Trump faces mounting diplomatic isolation as key allies, including Australia, Canada, France and the U.K. announced Palestinian state recognition at the UN gathering. Trump : Meanwhile, President Donald Trump faces mounting diplomatic isolation as key allies, including Australia, Canada, France and the U.K. announced Palestinian state recognition at the UN gathering. Trump condemned these moves, arguing that such announcements only serve to “encourage continued conflict” by giving Hamas a “reward for these horrible atrocities.”

Adding to his challenges, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has further complicated Trump’s position by “blindsiding” him with a strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar that compromised the Trump administration’s latest effort to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

The big picture: Roughly four-fifths of UN member states have now extended recognition to Palestine, intensifying diplomatic pressure on holdout nations, especially within the G7 where Japan remains aligned with the U.S. as a crucial ally. This wave of recognition comes after nearly two years of warfare that has claimed more than 65,000 Palestinian lives and some 1,200 people in Israel, according to official figures.

Fellow Asian nations South Korea and Singapore have likewise refrained from recognition, though the growing momentum indicates a major transformation in global opinion regarding Palestinian statehood.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.