Eating nuts during pregnancy may reduce child’s peer problems: study

The study involved 1,199 Japanese mother-and-child pairs. The children were aged between 59 and 71 months.

Researchers assessed the mothers’ diet using a diet history questionnaire, while the children’s peer problems, emotional problems, conduct problems, hyperactivity problems and low prosocial behavior were assessed through a parent-reported version of the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire.

Nuts are known to be rich in nutrients, including unsaturated fatty acids, protein (l-arginine), dietary fiber, vitamins (folate, niacin, tocopherols and vitamin B6) and minerals (calcium, magnesium and potassium), the researchers noted. Almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, cashew nuts, walnuts and pistachios are reportedly the most common ones consumed in Japan.

Researchers noted several limitations of the study, such as its reliance on parent-reported data for their children’s behavioral assessment. This, they said, “may have introduced bias.”