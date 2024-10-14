Japanese atomic bomb survivor group wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots Japanese organization of atomic bomb survivors, has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for their decades-long activism against nuclear weapons. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized the group “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”
- About the group: Formed in 1956, Nihon Hidankyo, also known as the Hibakusha, represents survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki who have dedicated their lives to advocating for nuclear disarmament. Around 150,000 died in the bombings and countless more from the resulting radiationk in the years that followed. “The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable, and to somehow grasp the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by nuclear weapons,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday. Hibakushi co-head Toshiyuki Mimaki, who recalled seeing Hiroshima’s survivors at age 3, warned, “It has been said that because of nuclear weapons, the world maintains peace. But nuclear weapons can be used by terrorists.”
- Why this matters: Nihon Hidankyo’s recognition comes at a pivotal moment as nuclear threats loom large in global conflicts, particularly with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the award was made as the “taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure.” In a congratulatory message, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the Hibakusha as “soul-bearing witnesses of the horrific human cost of nuclear weapons,” which he called “devices of death that offer no safety, protection or security.” The prize, which carries a $1 million cash award, underscores the urgent need for disarmament amid increasing global stockpiles, with over 12,000 nuclear warheads estimated to remain. The recognition also highlights tensions in the Middle East, where concerns over Iran’s potential nuclear capability exacerbate fears of nuclear conflict.
