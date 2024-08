People in Japan are being attacked by a ‘horny, lonely’ dolphin

Japanese biologists believe that a “lonely” Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin searching for a mate is responsible for a series of attacks on 18 beachgoers near the town of Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture, Japan, this year. One of the most recent incidents occurred at Mizushima Beach on Aug. 20. During the incident, a boy and the man who tried to rescue him were attacked, with the boy requiring 30 stitches for his injuries.