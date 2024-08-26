Japan encourages foreigners to study at their universities
Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) released a video titled “Study in Japan” encouraging more foreign students to enroll at its universities.
Shared on June 28, the video highlights the accessibility of English education at its universities and the experiences of international students, such as those from India, France and the U.S. MEXT deputy director of international affairs, Takeda Kuniko, told The PIE News, “We felt the need to promote study abroad in Japan by reaching out to more diverse countries and regions. So, we made this video aiming to make the Japanese experience visible for many and to negate misconceptions regarding study abroad in Japan.”
