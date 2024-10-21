Japan’s foreign population hits record 3.5 million amid labor shortage

The number of foreigners living in Japan hit a record high of 3.5 million by mid-2024, according to Japan’s Immigration Services Agency.

Driven by a labor shortage in an aging society, foreign nationals surged by 177,964 compared to 2023, with “specified skilled workers” rising 20.8% to 251,747 following a visa program introduced in 2019. Notably, permanent residents — the largest group by residential status — totaled 902,203.