Japan’s foreign population hits record 3.5 million amid labor shortage

The number of foreigners living in Japan hit a record high of 3.5 million by mid-2024, according to Japan’s Immigration Services Agency.

Overall, Chinese nationals compose the largest foreign demographic at 844,187, followed by the Vietnamese at 600,348 and South Koreans at 411,043. Meanwhile, foreign arrivals, including tourists and short-term visitors, spiked to 17.82 million in the first half of 2024, a 60.7% increase driven by Japan’s post-pandemic recovery and a weaker yen.