Japan’s foreign population hits record 3.5 million amid labor shortage

Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
The number of foreigners living in Japan hit a record high of 3.5 million by mid-2024, according to Japan’s Immigration Services Agency.
Driven by a labor shortage in an aging society, foreign nationals surged by 177,964 compared to 2023, with “specified skilled workers” rising 20.8% to 251,747 following a visa program introduced in 2019. Notably, permanent residents — the largest group by residential status — totaled 902,203.
Overall, Chinese nationals compose the largest foreign demographic at 844,187, followed by the Vietnamese at 600,348 and South Koreans at 411,043. Meanwhile, foreign arrivals, including tourists and short-term visitors, spiked to 17.82 million in the first half of 2024, a 60.7% increase driven by Japan’s post-pandemic recovery and a weaker yen.
