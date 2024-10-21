Most Japanese diners prefer conveyor belt sushi restaurants, survey reveals

The 2024 Revolving Sushi Consumer Survey in Japan reveals that over 70% of participants prefer dining at conveyor belt sushi restaurants.

these establishments over buying sushi from supermarkets (51.3%) or making it at home (20.2%). Younger demographics, particularly those aged 20 to 29, show the highest engagement, with 46.5% dining at conveyor belt sushi venues at least once a month.

Additionally, 26.3% of respondents highlight the importance of touch screen ordering, which has become a popular feature after recent reforms in response to food safety concerns, such as the “

sushi terrorism” incidents

in 2023. However, these changes have altered the traditional dining experience, posing a challenge for operators to balance modern efficiency with the original appeal of continuous food presentation.