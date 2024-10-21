Most Japanese diners prefer conveyor belt sushi restaurants, survey reveals
The 2024 Revolving Sushi Consumer Survey in Japan reveals that over 70% of participants prefer dining at conveyor belt sushi restaurants.
Data shows that 70.5% favor these establishments over buying sushi from supermarkets (51.3%) or making it at home (20.2%). Younger demographics, particularly those aged 20 to 29, show the highest engagement, with 46.5% dining at conveyor belt sushi venues at least once a month. Key factors influencing consumer choice include affordability, proximity and ingredient freshness.
Additionally, 26.3% of respondents highlight the importance of touch screen ordering, which has become a popular feature after recent reforms in response to food safety concerns, such as the “sushi terrorism” incidents in 2023. However, these changes have altered the traditional dining experience, posing a challenge for operators to balance modern efficiency with the original appeal of continuous food presentation.
