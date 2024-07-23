Japan asks youth about lack of marriages amid population decline
Japan’s Children and Families Agency has launched consultations with young adults to understand their views on marriage in a bid to address the nation’s declining birth rate. The agency’s first working group meeting, held on Friday, focused on ways to support young people in finding partners, exploring dating and matchmaking options.
- Respecting individual choices: State for Child Policy Minister Ayuko Kato emphasized the importance of respecting diverse values and individual choices when it comes to marriage and child-rearing. “We would be grateful if we could hear your real voices – what you are thinking, what is preventing you from making your wishes come true,” Kato told participants.
- Challenges for young singles: A 2023 survey cited in the discussions found that a substantial portion of Japanese singles, particularly aged 25 to 34, face challenges meeting potential partners, with many citing lack of opportunities and inactivity in seeking relationships. Factors contributing to reluctance in marriage include concerns over high living costs in urban areas, limited job opportunities and a demanding work culture that complicates maintaining dual careers or re-entering the workforce after childbirth. Previous efforts launched by local governments to encourage marriage among young people include introducing AI-assisted matchmaking and providing childcare support.
