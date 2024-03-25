Japan’s most famous cherry blossom trees could disappear due to climate change

The Somei-Yoshino variety requires a period of cold weather to stimulate their systems and produce blossoms. Without this cold period, the trees may not flower, jeopardizing the future of the species in some areas.

This variety is Japan’s most popular cherry blossom, accounting for a significant majority of trees planted nationwide. This dominance stems from the fast growth rate and spectacular display of pink blossoms before leaves emerge, all factors prized during the Edo period (1603-1868).

“This problem mostly concerns the Somei-Yoshino variety and there are other varieties which are more resistant or suitable for a warmer climate,” Naoko Abe, a journalist and author specializing in cherry blossoms told This Week in Asia. “As well as trying to tackle climate change, or to slow down the pace of it, it’s time for the Japanese people to plant more diverse cherry trees and to give up thinking that Somei-Yoshino is the only sakura.”