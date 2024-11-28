Bank employees in Japan sign 146-year-old ‘suicide pledge’ to deter theft
Employees at Shikoku Bank in Japan have signed a pledge vowing to “commit suicide” if they are found guilty of financial wrongdoing. The pledge, which dates back to 1878 when the bank was founded as the 37th National Bank, requires employees to “make restitution using their own money or belongings, and then kill themselves” if they steal funds.
- Blood pact: Signed in blood by 23 employees, including the bank’s founding president, the company pledge reflects the strong emphasis on professional pride and honor in Japanese culture. “This artifact conveys the ethics of [our founders] not just as bankers, but as members of society, and it is a treasure of Shikoku Bank,” the website states in Japanese.
- Historical context: The inclusion of suicide as a consequence harkens back to the samurai tradition of seppuku, a ritual suicide performed to preserve honor. While the bank still showcases the pledge as a testament to its commitment to ethical conduct, it is unlikely that the suicide clause is still enforced. Shikoku Bank, now based in Kochi Prefecture, has modernized its operations and messaging regarding financial security. The pledge remains a historical curiosity and a stark example of the lengths to which the bank’s founders were willing to go to ensure integrity.
Share this Article
Share this Article