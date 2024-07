Japan’s apology for WWII Filipino ‘comfort women’ criticized by victims

Japan has reiterated its apologies for the suffering inflicted on Filipino “comfort women” during World War II. More than 1,000 women were abducted and coerced into sexual slavery by military personnel during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines from 1942 to 1945. Today, only 18 survivors remain alive. Kaneko Mariko, deputy press secretary of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that Japan has long apologized and considers reparations settled through the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty.