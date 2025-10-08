Japan to confirm its 1st woman leader

Japan is set to appoint its first female prime minister after Sanae Takaichi won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo over the weekend. The 64-year-old conservative lawmaker defeated Shinjiro Koizumi in a runoff vote , earning 185 votes to 156. Her expected confirmation by the National Diet later this month will mark a milestone in the nation’s political history as it prepares for governance under its first woman leader.

Party shift after Ishiba: Takaichi’s rise follows the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last month after the LDP suffered significant losses in recent elections and failed to maintain a parliamentary majority. The party, Japan’s dominant conservative bloc since 1955, still leads the government through coalition despite losing its majority. A veteran of the country’s conservative establishment, Takaichi has held senior cabinet posts, including internal affairs minister and economic security minister, and is widely recognized as a protege of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

One of the most conservative members of the LDP, Takaichi is known for her nationalist views and strong stance on defense. A regular visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, regarded by many Asian nations as a symbol of Japan’s wartime past, she is viewed as a China hawk whose approach may influence Tokyo’s relations with its neighbors. Domestically, she has opposed allowing married couples to use separate surnames and reforms to imperial succession, positions that have drawn attention in a country that ranks low in global gender equality indexes. Diplomatic focus and next steps: After her election, Takaichi said she intends to “immediately work on stemming rising prices” and will prioritize Japan’s alliance with the U.S. “It is essential to confirm the reinforcement of the Japan-U.S. alliance,” she said, emphasizing cooperation with South Korea, Australia and the Philippines to support a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” A parliamentary vote confirming her as prime minister is expected in mid-October, and her first major diplomatic engagement could come later that month during a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

