Jackie Chan’s son releases new MV after 10-year hiatus
Jaycee Chan, the son of action superstar Jackie Chan, released a new music video titled “In Search for Darkness” on Aug. 14, marking his return to the public eye in a decade after a drug-related arrest.
The video, which the 41-year-old musician composed and directed himself, incorporates personal moments from his life, including images of his parents, childhood photos and footage from his 2015 public apology for drug use. Chan was arrested for drug-related charges in 2014 and served a six-month prison sentence.
Share this Article
Share this Article